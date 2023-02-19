Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

About Maxar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

