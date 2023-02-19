Martin Court Purchases 8 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 8 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,876 ($22.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($182.18).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,734 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £156.06 ($189.44).
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.29), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,658.16).
- On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,604 ($19.47) per share, for a total transaction of £144.36 ($175.24).
Victrex Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,866 ($22.65) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,014 ($24.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,730.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.97.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
