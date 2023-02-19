Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

