Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $38,892.40 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00252903 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,888.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.