Maker (MKR) Price Hits $754.37 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $754.37 or 0.03027677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $737.50 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00425120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,997.47 or 0.28160746 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.