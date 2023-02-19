Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MX stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

