MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139.55 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $391.81 million and approximately $139.55 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00007602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.68 or 0.28175853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,953,081 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

