Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.66 million and approximately $746,272.29 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

