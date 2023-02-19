LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, LUXO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and $6,326.25 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

