Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lizhi Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
