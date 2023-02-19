Liquity Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004171 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $93.59 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00423627 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,932.51 or 0.28061854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,840,132 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

