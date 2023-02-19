LINK Price Reaches $50.02 on Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $336.83 million and $1.70 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $50.02 or 0.00203867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

