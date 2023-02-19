Linden Advisors LP Sells 467,776 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Linden Advisors LP cut its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,776 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PBAX remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

