Linden Advisors LP Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the second quarter worth $468,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,536. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.