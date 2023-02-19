Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

LSI opened at $123.11 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

