Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Achieves $5.82 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $8.05 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,668.45 or 0.06797439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00423982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,895.43 or 0.28085308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,161,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,150,438.56324989 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,684.37756005 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,174,700.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.