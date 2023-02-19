Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.8 %

LDOS stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.