Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

