LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $137.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.14.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 56.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $55,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $18,563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.