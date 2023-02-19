Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.
Largo Resources Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.