Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,971,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Lake Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

