Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,971,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.
Lake Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.97.
Lake Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lake Resources (LLKKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.