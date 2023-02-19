Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

