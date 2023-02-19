Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $356.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.20 and its 200 day moving average is $345.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

