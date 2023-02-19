Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 60,074 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,074 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

