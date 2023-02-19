Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 19,690 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.