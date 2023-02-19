Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $301.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

