Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 437,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $88.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.