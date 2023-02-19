KonPay Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114.95 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $114.95 million and $20.66 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

