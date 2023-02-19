KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Tops $220,324.88

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, KOK has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $220,324.88 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00043917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08194655 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $422,185.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

