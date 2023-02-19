KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.48. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

