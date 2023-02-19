KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.63

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 115,891 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

