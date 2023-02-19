Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $334.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.18.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

