Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair cut Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.