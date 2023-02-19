KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KBR opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

