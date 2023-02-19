JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.02) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

