JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.8 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.73 ($10.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.65) and a 12-month high of €8.07 ($8.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.82 and its 200 day moving average is €7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.