Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0892

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $26,350.40 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00216183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,788.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09273718 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,988.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.