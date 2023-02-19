Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.44 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $22,734.62 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08917858 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,646.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.