Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.82 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $103,209.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00216247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,507.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003258 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,333.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

