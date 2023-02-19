Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €565.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €531.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €517.49. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a one year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

