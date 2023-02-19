Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,333 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises about 20.6% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned 0.42% of Jackson Financial worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

