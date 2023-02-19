Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $7,007,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.48.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.