J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.27

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and traded as high as $45.30. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.
J.W. Mays Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.W. Mays
About J.W. Mays
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.W. Mays (MAYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.