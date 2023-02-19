J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.27

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and traded as high as $45.30. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.W. Mays

About J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

