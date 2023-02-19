Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 985,647 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,892,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 689,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.