Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $621,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COO opened at $345.12 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.28.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

