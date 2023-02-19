Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $455,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 121,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 301,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 130,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TEL stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $145.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.