Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $418,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.