Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $923,000 Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 580,747 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

