Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,702 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.37% of VTEX worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

