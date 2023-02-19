Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 48,824 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

